India not alone in exhibiting improving current account balance numbers

The US had recorded a current account deficit of 3.3 per cent of GDP in the first quarter of 2023. The deficit was 4.6 per cent of GDP a year ago. Similarly, Brazil’s current account deficit narrowed to 0.8 per cent of GDP in the beginning of 2023, from a 2.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2022. Indonesia showed an improvement in its current account balance, while Japan and South Korea showed a decline (chart 1).

India’s current account deficit (CAD) declined to 0.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in March 2023, compared to 2 per cent in the previous quarter, according to the data released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday. The current account balance is broadly a measure of money flowing in and out of the country through trade and other means. It is measured relative to economic size as measured by gross domestic product (GDP). A deficit would suggest more money flowing out than is coming in.