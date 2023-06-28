Home / Economy / News / State-owned firm KABIL to sign lithium pact with Argentina: Report

State-owned firm KABIL to sign lithium pact with Argentina: Report

India, among the world's top greenhouse gas emitters, has been pursuing overseas pacts to secure key minerals in resource-rich countries such as Australia, Argentina and Chile

Reuters New Delhi
Photo: Unsplash

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's KABIL, a state-owned joint venture formed to scout for minerals overseas, will "shortly" sign an agreement with Argentina to secure a few lithium blocks, a government source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

India, among the world's top greenhouse gas emitters, has been pursuing overseas pacts to secure key minerals in resource-rich countries such as Australia, Argentina and Chile.

"Right now, we are concentrating on copper, cobalt and lithium among critical minerals and looking for collaborations with other countries," the source said on condition of anonymity.

KABIL, short for Khanij Bidesh India Ltd, was formed in August 2019 to identify, acquire, develop and process strategic minerals overseas for use in India.

 

(Reporting by Neha Arora; editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Richard Chang)

Also Read

India identifies copper and lithium mines in Argentina; to acquire soon

India plans to link prices of domestic lithium with London Metal Exchange

Centre to auction lithium reserves found in Jammu by June: Report

Argentina records 98.8% year-on-year inflation in January, shows data

India needs Rs 33,750 cr to set up Li-ion cell, battery mfg plants: CEEW

India pushes back plan to collect 20% tax on overseas spending beyond cap

GST officers bust nexus of 30 fake firms for passing Rs 50 cr ITC

Seafood exports more than doubled since 2013-15: Union Minister Rupala

Govt unveils first-ever critical minerals list; lithium among 30 identified

India eyes cap on state transmission charges on green power purchase

Topics :lithiumArgentina

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story