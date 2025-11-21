India, Afghanistan to appoint commercial attaches to boost bilateral trade

India and Afghanistan have decided to appoint dedicated commercial attaches in each other's capitals to revitalise bilateral trade currently valued at over $1 billion.
The decision has been taken during a bilateral meeting between Afghanistan's Minister of Industry and Commerce Hajji Nooruddin Azizi and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasad here on Thursday.
"In yesterday's meeting with the External Affairs Minister and the Minister of State for Commerce, both sides agreed to depute trade attaches in each other's embassy to oversee and support bilateral trade cooperation. Afghan minister will soon be sending a trade attache to the embassy here," M Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary (PAI division), said on Friday.
Prakash also stated that the air freight corridor on the Kabul-Delhi sector and Kabul Amritsar routes have been activated.
"Cargo flights on these sectors will commence very soon.This will significantly enhance and further strengthen our bilateral trade," he emphasised.
The announcement holds significance as it comes days after Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar directed traders to phase out business with Pakistan within three months over repeated border closures and "political misuse" of trade routes.
India and Afghanistan have also decided to reactivate the joint working groups on trade, commerce and investment.
Official sources said the move is aimed at pushing bilateral trade beyond the pre-2021 level of over USD 1.8 billion by fully operationalising the Chabahar Port route, simplifying customs and banking procedures.
During the talks, Azizi sought faster issuance of business visas, launch of regular shipping lines from Chabahar Port, development of dry ports in Nimruz province and easier import-export processes for Afghan goods at Nhava Sheva Port.
The two sides also agreed to encourage joint investments in pharmaceuticals, cold storage chains, fruit processing units, industrial parks, SME centres and export processing zones.
Azizi called for regular holding of exhibitions, B2B meetings and sector-specific conferences in both countries.
The Indian side has assured expeditious action, including strengthening air cargo links and banking channels, to give a fresh impetus to economic cooperation.
Azizi along with a high powered delegation arrived in New Delhi earlier this week on a five-day visit to the country.
