Home / Economy / News / India to amend laws to allow overseas exploration of critical minerals

India to amend laws to allow overseas exploration of critical minerals

India will amend the Mines and Minerals Act 2023 to permit use of ₹5,600 crore for overseas critical mineral exploration and introduce a tailings policy to support extraction

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters
premium
The proposed amendments also aim to introduce a tailings policy and modify the royalty structure to facilitate the extraction of critical minerals from waste materials. (Image Credit: Reuters)
Puja Das New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 8:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India is planning to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act 2023 to specify the use of funds currently earmarked at ₹5,600 crore for exploring critical mineral mines overseas, according to a top official.
 
The proposed amendments also aim to introduce a tailings policy and modify the royalty structure to facilitate the extraction of critical minerals from waste materials, the official added.
 
These changes are expected to advance the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM), which focuses on securing supplies of these strategically important minerals for commercial use. The NCMM has an allocated budget of ₹16,300 crore over seven years, from FY 2024–25 to FY 2030–31, with an additional ₹18,000 crore expected to be invested by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).
 
The NCMM also includes initiatives to promote the recovery of critical minerals from tailings through various technologies.
 
‘Critical minerals require certain amendments in the act. We will make some amendments in the monsoon session,’ the official quoted above said.
 
The MMDR Act, 1957, has been amended in 2015, 2016, 2020, 2021 and 2023. On 2 August, Parliament passed the MMDR Act, 2023 to attract private sector investment in the exploration of critical and deep-seated minerals in the country.
 
‘If you are mining manganese, you can extract cobalt out of the dump. If you are mining bauxite from red mud, you can extract gallium. Basically, we want to incentivise people to extract all these critical minerals that are associated with bulk minerals. For that, we will have to bring a royalty structure which is attractive,’ the official stated.
 
Queries sent to the secretary and spokesperson for the mines ministry remained unanswered at press time.
 
Currently, the act says that whatever royalty you give to manganese should be the same for cobalt. ‘People say that they have to invest so much money in processing that they can’t give so much royalty. So, we said that we will reduce the royalty,’ the official added.
 
Secondly, the mines ministry intends to spend National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) money on mineral exploration abroad, which is currently meant for mineral exploration activities within the country.
 
‘So, we have to amend the NMET provision in the act to say that, for example, we got land in Zambia, and we are sending GSI (Geological Survey of India) and MECL (Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited) to go and explore. But they don’t have money. They are a regular government department. So, we will try to support them through NMET for exploration,’ the official said, indicating that there are three or four such amendments in the process.
 
Stockpiling is one of the provisions in the mission, and the ministry is working on some guidelines for it.
 
‘It has to be demand driven. If you stockpile everything, people won’t buy. Then you will end up making losses,’ the official said.
 
Stockpiling means lending the mineral and dumping it in ore form or raw form.
 
Tailings policy is an overarching policy. In tailings, one is to look for critical minerals. We are now going around, looking for critical minerals in the dumps. ‘The amendment will be meant to encourage mine owners to look at their dumps and tailings through various technologies,’ the official said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Panel formed to chart roadmap for Big Four-like company in India

Premium

Households expect easing inflation and improved consumer confidence: RBI

RBI unperturbed by $52.4 bn short position in dollar forward book

RBI reviewing bank ownership structure, says Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Switzerland to exchange crypto info with India, 73 other countries

Topics :mineralsMetals & mineralsStrategic mineralsMining in India

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story