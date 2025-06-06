Home / Economy / News / Households expect easing inflation and improved consumer confidence: RBI

Households expect easing inflation and improved consumer confidence: RBI

According to the RBI's May survey, households see inflation easing with stable near-term and improving one-year-ahead consumer confidence in both rural and urban areas

vegetable, household income, price, inflation
premium
Rural consumer confidence for the current period remained at around the same level as the previous survey round.
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 8:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Households in India see inflation easing in the one-year-ahead period. Consumer confidence in rural as well as urban areas is expected to remain stable in the near term and improve over the one-year-ahead period, according to Reserve Bank of India surveys conducted in May.
 
Households’ median perception of current inflation declined further by 10 basis points (bps) to 7.7 per cent compared with the March 2025 round of the survey. While inflation expectations for the next three months remained unchanged, the one-year-ahead expectation moderated by 20 bps to 9.5 per cent.
 
The bi-monthly inflation expectations survey of households (IESH) was conducted during 2–11 May 2025 in 19 major cities, with 6,079 valid responses, the RBI said in a statement.
 
The share of respondents anticipating a rise in both general prices and inflation has come down in the current round compared with the previous survey round. Price and inflationary pressures eased across major product groups, including food products and non-food items, it said.
 
Another survey on consumer confidence in urban areas showed that consumer confidence for the year ahead improved further owing to elevated optimism in all survey parameters. Households remain firmly optimistic about future earnings even though their sentiment on current earnings remained around its March 2025 level.
 
Rural consumer confidence for the current period remained at around the same level as the previous survey round. The one-year-ahead outlook, as captured by the Future Expectations Index (FEI), continued to improve within the optimistic zone, the survey showed.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI unperturbed by $52.4 bn short position in dollar forward book

RBI reviewing bank ownership structure, says Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Switzerland to exchange crypto info with India, 73 other countries

RBI to raise gold lending LTV to 85% for loans under Rs 2.5 lakh: Malhotra

'We've won the inflation battle': RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra on rate cuts

Topics :Household debtHouseholdshousehold budgetHousing inflation

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story