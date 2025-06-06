RBI reviewing bank ownership structure, says Governor Sanjay Malhotra

With the economy expanding, there is a growing need for more banks, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is currently reviewing the ownership structure and eligibility criteria for bank licensing, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.

‘An ordinary person trusts their money with the banks. It is important to have a trustworthy person, owner and manager in the bank. What kind of eligibility criteria should we have for that? What kind of conditions should we have? We should talk to everyone about it. Our economy is growing. We need more banks. Keeping that in mind, if there is a need for change, it will be done,’ Malhotra said at the post-monetary policy press conference.

This comes amid speculation that the RBI may consider changes in guidelines that would allow foreigners to own more stake in Indian banks. While foreign investors, including portfolio investors, can own up to 74 per cent in Indian banks, regulations cap a strategic foreign investor’s stake at 15 per cent. Any holding above 5 per cent requires prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India. Additionally, there is a 26 per cent cap on voting rights by any large shareholding by a promoter or a strategic investor. ‘We allow 15 per cent for non-residents, but on a case-by-case basis, it can go above 15 per cent. There is no immediate change in that,’ Malhotra said.

In the recent past, the RBI has allowed Fairfax to acquire 51 per cent in Catholic Syrian Bank. Further, recently, Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has proposed to buy a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank from State Bank of India (SBI) and seven private sector banks, who had invested in Yes Bank during its reconstruction in March 2020, for Rs 13,482 crore. Additionally, reports suggest Dubai-headquartered Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, which got RBI approval to establish a wholly owned subsidiary (WoS) in India, is eyeing a majority stake in IDBI Bank. The government has started the process of disinvestment of IDBI Bank. The government is offering a 30.48 per cent stake, while Life Insurance Corporation will sell a 30.24 per cent stake. The RBI is currently evaluating the fit and proper criteria of the investors.