Home / Economy / News / RBI reviewing bank ownership structure, says Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI reviewing bank ownership structure, says Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says the central bank is examining bank ownership structure and eligibility norms for licensing to meet the growing needs of an expanding economy

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra arrives for the the post-monetary policy press conference, in Mumbai, Friday, June 6, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Subrata Panda New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With the economy expanding, there is a growing need for more banks, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is currently reviewing the ownership structure and eligibility criteria for bank licensing, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.
 
‘An ordinary person trusts their money with the banks. It is important to have a trustworthy person, owner and manager in the bank. What kind of eligibility criteria should we have for that? What kind of conditions should we have? We should talk to everyone about it. Our economy is growing. We need more banks. Keeping that in mind, if there is a need for change, it will be done,’ Malhotra said at the post-monetary policy press conference.
 
This comes amid speculation that the RBI may consider changes in guidelines that would allow foreigners to own more stake in Indian banks.
 
While foreign investors, including portfolio investors, can own up to 74 per cent in Indian banks, regulations cap a strategic foreign investor’s stake at 15 per cent. Any holding above 5 per cent requires prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India. Additionally, there is a 26 per cent cap on voting rights by any large shareholding by a promoter or a strategic investor.
 
‘We allow 15 per cent for non-residents, but on a case-by-case basis, it can go above 15 per cent. There is no immediate change in that,’ Malhotra said.
 
In the recent past, the RBI has allowed Fairfax to acquire 51 per cent in Catholic Syrian Bank.
 
Further, recently, Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has proposed to buy a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank from State Bank of India (SBI) and seven private sector banks, who had invested in Yes Bank during its reconstruction in March 2020, for Rs 13,482 crore.
 
Additionally, reports suggest Dubai-headquartered Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, which got RBI approval to establish a wholly owned subsidiary (WoS) in India, is eyeing a majority stake in IDBI Bank. The government has started the process of disinvestment of IDBI Bank. The government is offering a 30.48 per cent stake, while Life Insurance Corporation will sell a 30.24 per cent stake. The RBI is currently evaluating the fit and proper criteria of the investors.
 
Meanwhile, Malhotra, responding to a question on applications from small finance banks seeking conversion into universal banks, said there is no timeline for a decision, but work is in progress on the applications received.
 
‘I do not think there is a timeline, but it does not mean that we do not have an internal timeline. Work is in progress in all the applications that have come to us. We have already articulated a decision on one of them, which we have rejected,’ he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Switzerland to exchange crypto info with India, 73 other countries

RBI to raise gold lending LTV to 85% for loans under Rs 2.5 lakh: Malhotra

'We've won the inflation battle': RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra on rate cuts

Premium

Drop 10% universal tariff in bilateral trade agreement: India to US

Premium

Finance ministry meets Moody's execs, makes case for ratings upgrade

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBI PolicyRBI GovernorIndian Banks

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story