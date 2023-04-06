Home / Economy / News / India, Australia to invest $3 mn each in critical mineral exploration

India, Australia to invest $3 mn each in critical mineral exploration

State-owned firm to lead first-such investment by India for energy security

Shreya Jai New Delhi
Premium
India, Australia to invest $3 mn each in critical mineral exploration

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 5:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and Australia, in the first such partnership between them, will jointly invest $3 million each for five critical mineral exploration projects in Australia. KABIL, a state-owned firm, will lead the investment for the Indian government, said officials. Details of the partnership agreement—initiated during the Australian Prime Minister’s visit to Delhi last month—are being finalised

Topics :India AustraliaNational Mineral Exploration Policy

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 3:37 PM IST

Also Read

Extensive exploration programme to find minerals stepped up in Rajasthan

India, Australia to identify companies in critical mineral space

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Stumps: Lyon's 8-64 demolishes IND to 163

French mineral firm Imerys plans to ramp up Vizag plant production

What can India gain from the trade pact with Australia?

India Inc cheers RBI stance to hold interest rate, terms it 'prudent' move

Dollar plunges close to two-month low ahead of pivotal US jobs data

RBI may pause on rate hikes at next meet also: ICICI official Prasanna

63% of Indian consumers cut back on non-essential spending: PwC report

To boost production, govt may provide Rs 50/kg support for green hydrogen

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story