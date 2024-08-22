Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / India biz activity extends robust growth streak in August: HSBC Flash PMI

India biz activity extends robust growth streak in August: HSBC Flash PMI

The flash services PMI index rose to 60.4 this month from 60.3 in July, while a preliminary manufacturing PMI showed strong growth, albeit slightly weaker than last month

PMI
Overall input costs increased at their weakest pace since February and output prices rose at a slower rate compared to last month | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's business activity extended its robust growth streak in August as a stronger services industry offset a slight slowing in manufacturing expansion, according to a survey that indicated price pressures also were easing.

Those findings suggest India will hold on to its title of fastest-growing major economy over coming quarters despite expectations of a slowdown in the global economy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

HSBC's flash India Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, dipped slightly to 60.5 in July from last month's final reading of 60.7, in line with a Reuters poll forecast.

August marked over three years of expansion, the longest such run since June 2013. The 50-level separates growth from contraction.

"India's flash composite PMI slipped slightly in August, though it remained significantly higher than the historical average," noted Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.

"Although new order growth for the manufacturing sector slowed to the weakest since February, the pace of expansion remained sharp, indicating continued strong demand and favourable market conditions."

More From This Section

Non-ferrous metal products to have 5% recycled content from FY28

Ponzi like model of P2P lenders prompt crackdown, RBI finds high NPA

India, Africa should target $200 bn trade in next 7 years: Piyush Goyal

Premium

NHAI repeals 100m exemption rule for new toll plazas amid regulatory issues

FM Sitharaman urges regional rural banks to reduce high attrition rates

The flash services PMI index rose to 60.4 this month from 60.3 in July, while a preliminary manufacturing PMI showed strong growth, albeit slightly weaker than last month. It declined to 57.9 from 58.1.

Although growth in overall demand slowed to a three-month low in August, it remained robust. However, exports expanded at the slowest rate since April, indicating weak global demand.

Overall input costs increased at their weakest pace since February and output prices rose at a slower rate compared to last month.

Even so, prices charged on manufactured goods surged at the fastest in nearly 11 years.

India's retail inflation fell in July to a near five-year low, largely due to a high-base effect, suggesting the slower pace of price rises was temporary and the Reserve Bank of India needs to be cautious.

Concerns around inflation and competition led business confidence for the coming 12 months to wane in August.

 

 


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

China's services activity expands further, external demand slows: PMI data

Softer increase in new orders, output slows down manufacturing PMI in July

China's factory activity shrinks for first time in 9 months: PMI data

Gains in new orders, biz activity surge pushes flash PMI to 61.4 in July

June services PMI rises on back of new orders, international sales

Topics :Manufacturing PMIPMIIndia Services PMI

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story