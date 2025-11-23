India breaks into global quick commerce top 3, behind only China and US

India is the third-largest market in the world for quick commerce (qcom) based on revenues — far behind the giants China and the US, but well ahead of markets like Japan, South Korea, the UK, and European Union countries, according to Statista projections.

It is also projected to be the fastest-growing market among the top three, with a compound annual growth rate of 15.5 per cent between 2025 and 2030, compared to 6.72 per cent in the US and 7.9 per cent in China.

India has also been a leading recipient of funding in this space. A study by Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA)-Publicis Commerce observes that over the past decade, the country received $6.8 billion — less than the US ($7.9 billion) but more than Germany ($4.6 billion), the UK ($2.4 billion), and Türkiye ($2.5 billion).

Accounting for a 2.71 per cent share of the projected $198.06 billion in global qcom revenues for 2025, India’s revenues are expected to double, rising from $5.38 billion in 2025 to $11.08 billion by 2030, increasing its global share to 4 per cent. Statista also projects that the number of users in India will reach 65 million, giving it a 7 per cent share of global qcom consumers. To put this in perspective, China and the US will continue to dominate the qcom space. China remains at the top, with projected revenues of $92.6 billion in 2025, while the US ranks second with expected revenues of $62 billion. Together, the two countries currently control over 78 per cent of total global qcom revenues.