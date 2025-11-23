India breaks into global quick commerce top 3, behind only China and US

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 11:25 PM IST
India is the third-largest market in the world for quick commerce (qcom) based on revenues — far behind the giants China and the US, but well ahead of markets like Japan, South Korea, the UK, and European Union countries, according to Statista projections.
It is also projected to be the fastest-growing market among the top three, with a compound annual growth rate of 15.5 per cent between 2025 and 2030, compared to 6.72 per cent in the US and 7.9 per cent in China.
India has also been a leading recipient of funding in this space. A study by Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA)-Publicis Commerce observes that over the past decade, the country received $6.8 billion — less than the US ($7.9 billion) but more than Germany ($4.6 billion), the UK ($2.4 billion), and Türkiye ($2.5 billion).
Accounting for a 2.71 per cent share of the projected $198.06 billion in global qcom revenues for 2025, India’s revenues are expected to double, rising from $5.38 billion in 2025 to $11.08 billion by 2030, increasing its global share to 4 per cent.
Statista also projects that the number of users in India will reach 65 million, giving it a 7 per cent share of global qcom consumers.
To put this in perspective, China and the US will continue to dominate the qcom space. China remains at the top, with projected revenues of $92.6 billion in 2025, while the US ranks second with expected revenues of $62 billion. Together, the two countries currently control over 78 per cent of total global qcom revenues.
Interestingly, most other countries, including advanced economies, have not shown sizeable pickup in qcom. Southeast and East Asian economies have seen some traction, with Japan now the fourth-largest player, followed by South Korea, Indonesia, and Taiwan.
In Western markets, only the UK has shown marked uptake, ranking eighth, while France ($1.56 billion), Germany ($1.16 billion), and Italy ($860 million) have yet to see considerable adoption.
In India, top players — Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, Flipkart Minutes, and BigBasket, among others — have already expanded into over 70–100 cities.
According to MMA-Publicis, there are roughly 20 million active qcom shoppers, and these companies collectively operate over 4,600 dark stores to ensure fast delivery, with monthly transacting users ranging from 4-5 million.