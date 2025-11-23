Home / Economy / News / India breaks into global quick commerce top 3, behind only China and US

India breaks into global quick commerce top 3, behind only China and US

Statista projects India's qcom revenues to double to $11 billion by 2030 as user numbers rise and platforms expand into more cities

India quick commerce, qcom market India, Statista projections, Blinkit Zepto Instamart, quick commerce growth, qcom funding India, dark stores India, online grocery India, rapid delivery market, global qcom rankings
premium
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 11:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India is the third-largest market in the world for quick commerce (qcom) based on revenues — far behind the giants China and the US, but well ahead of markets like Japan, South Korea, the UK, and European Union countries, according to Statista projections.
 
It is also projected to be the fastest-growing market among the top three, with a compound annual growth rate of 15.5 per cent between 2025 and 2030, compared to 6.72 per cent in the US and 7.9 per cent in China.
 
India has also been a leading recipient of funding in this space. A study by Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA)-Publicis Commerce observes that over the past decade, the country received $6.8 billion — less than the US ($7.9 billion) but more than Germany ($4.6 billion), the UK ($2.4 billion), and Türkiye ($2.5 billion).
 
Accounting for a 2.71 per cent share of the projected $198.06 billion in global qcom revenues for 2025, India’s revenues are expected to double, rising from $5.38 billion in 2025 to $11.08 billion by 2030, increasing its global share to 4 per cent. 
 
Statista also projects that the number of users in India will reach 65 million, giving it a 7 per cent share of global qcom consumers.
 
To put this in perspective, China and the US will continue to dominate the qcom space. China remains at the top, with projected revenues of $92.6 billion in 2025, while the US ranks second with expected revenues of $62 billion. Together, the two countries currently control over 78 per cent of total global qcom revenues.
 
Interestingly, most other countries, including advanced economies, have not shown sizeable pickup in qcom. Southeast and East Asian economies have seen some traction, with Japan now the fourth-largest player, followed by South Korea, Indonesia, and Taiwan.
 
In Western markets, only the UK has shown marked uptake, ranking eighth, while France ($1.56 billion), Germany ($1.16 billion), and Italy ($860 million) have yet to see considerable adoption.
 
In India, top players — Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, Flipkart Minutes, and BigBasket, among others — have already expanded into over 70–100 cities.
 
According to MMA-Publicis, there are roughly 20 million active qcom shoppers, and these companies collectively operate over 4,600 dark stores to ensure fast delivery, with monthly transacting users ranging from 4-5 million.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Reform panel moots easing restrictions on investments from China

Premium

Statsguru: 'Climate' change is the only constant amid grim pollution data

Premium

Labour codes: Trade unions raise red flag over modified retrenchment clause

J&K to kick off first-ever limestone block auction on November 24

'New US sanctions threaten to disrupt India's Russian crude oil lifeline'

Topics :Indian EconomyE-commerce firmsIndia china trade

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story