J&K to kick off first-ever limestone block auction on November 24

The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir will host its first-ever auction of limestone mineral blocks on November 24 in Jammu, marking the region’s maiden mining block auction under the post-2015 reforms to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act).

The launch event will be led by Union Coal & Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy, alongside the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir.

Seven limestone blocks spanning roughly 314 hectares have been identified across Anantnag, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

What categories do the identified limestone deposits fall under?

These deposits fall under United Nations Framework Classification (UNFC) G3 (Prospecting) and G4 (Reconnaissance) exploration categories.

These deposits hold considerable potential for high-quality limestone, a raw material critical for cement, construction and several industrial applications, the Ministry said. Which MMDR Act provisions allow the Centre to conduct this auction? The auction is being carried out under subsections (4) and (5) of Section 11 of the MMDR Act, a provision that allows the Central Government to step in when states or UTs face procedural constraints in conducting auctions. This mechanism, the Ministry said, highlights the principle of “cooperative federalism” in speeding up mineral sector reforms. How will the auction process ensure transparency and sustainability?