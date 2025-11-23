Home / Economy / News / Statsguru: 'Climate' change is the only constant amid grim pollution data

Statsguru: 'Climate' change is the only constant amid grim pollution data

While the city saw rising levels of air quality index (AQI), the nation as a whole did not rank quite well in the two reports released on the sidelines of the 30th Conference of Parties (COP30)

Sneha Sasikumar
Sneha Sasikumar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 10:51 PM IST
Even as global climate talks in Belém, Brazil ended on Saturday, Delhi is gasping for air as pollution levels continue to be in “severe” category. While the city saw rising levels of air quality index (AQI), the nation as a whole did not rank quite well in the two reports released  on the sidelines of the 30th Conference of Parties (COP30).
 
This was despite the fact that renewable energy now forms half of India’s power capacity. 
 
India ranked ninth globally, with 430 extreme weather events in the past 30 years up to 2024.(Chart 1)
 
 

These events have led to over 80,000 deaths,  impacted almost 1.3 billion people and caused nearly $170 billion (inflation-adjusted) in economic losses. Economic losses due to climate change in absolute dollar terms are too high in India, but 33 countries saw higher losses as per cent of GDP.  
 
India has slipped 13 places to 23rd in the latest climate performance ranking, moving from a “high” performer to a “medium” one, mainly due to its reliance on coal.  
 
India’s performance declined  in each of the four parameters of  greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, renewable energy, energy use and climate policy.  
 
In 2025 itself, India reached 50 per cent of its installed power capacity from non-fossil sources, ahead of its 2030 target. However, it is modest when compared to developed nations.   
 
China, the United States, and India are the top three global polluters in 2025. However, India ranked 6th in per-capita emission.  
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Climate ChangeStatsGuruair pollutionair pollution in India

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

