In Bihar, the consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate touched a three-month high, increasing to 6 per cent in May from 5.33 per cent in April. In Haryana, it moved from 5.74 per cent to 6.04 per cent, a two-month high.

Most states and Union Territories witnessed a decline in retail price inflation rates in May compared to April. This was in line with the overall rate of price rise, which fell to a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent. However, the inflation rate rose to at least six per cent in Bihar and Haryana in May. And though it fell in Tripura, it continued to remain above six per cent in the state.