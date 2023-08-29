Home / Economy / News / India decides to allow export of rice to Singapore for special relationship

India decides to allow export of rice to Singapore for special relationship

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rice, Photo: Pixabay

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
India on Tuesday said it has decided to allow export of rice to Singapore in view of the special relationship between the two countries.

Last month, India announced a ban on export of all non-basmati white rice that resulted in sharp increase in global rice prices.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said formal orders allowing export of rice to Singapore will be issued shortly.

"India and Singapore enjoy a very close strategic partnership, characterised by shared interests, close economic ties and strong people to people connect," he said.

"In view of this special relationship, India has decided to allow export of rice to meet the food security requirements of Singapore," Bagchi said.

The MEA spokesperson said this while responding to media queries on export of rice to Singapore.

"Formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly," he said.

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

