India-EFTA deal symbolises shared commitment to equitable trade: PM Modi

The Prime Minister's statement was read by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal here in the presence of ministers and officials of EFTA countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: X/@BJP4India)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 12:18 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the India-EFTA trade agreement symbolises our shared commitment to open, fair and equitable trade.

He also said that the global leadership of EFTA countries in innovation and R&D across diverse spheres like digital trade, banking and financial services, and pharma will open up new doors of collaboration.

"Heartiest Congratulations and best wishes to the negotiators and signatories involved in the signing of India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA)," Modi said in a written message.

The Prime Minister's statement was read by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal here in the presence of ministers and officials of EFTA countries.

"In the last 10 years, India's economy has taken a quantum leap, moving from being the world's eleventh largest economy to the fifth largest. Our next goal is to make India's economy in the world," the Prime Minister said.

They are here for the signing of the FTA.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

