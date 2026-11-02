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India, EU discuss FTA implementation issues ahead of signing in December

The issues were discussed during the visit of Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal to Brussels last week

India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), India-EU, European Union
The two sides announced on January 27 the conclusion of the negotiations for the agreement, which will allow duty-free access to Indian labour intensive sectors such as leather, textiles, and gems and jewellery | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 12:10 PM IST
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India and the European Union have discussed implementation issues of the free trade agreement (FTA), which is scheduled for signing in December, an official statement said on Monday.

The issues were discussed during the visit of Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal to Brussels last week.

Agrawal met with Ditte Juul Jorgensen from the Directorate-General for Trade and Economic Security; Koen Doens from the Directorate-General for International Partnerships; and Gerassimos Thomas from the Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union, European Commission.

The meetings, according to the commerce ministry, focused on customs cooperation, trade facilitation, and preparations for the implementation of the India-EU FTA.

"Both sides recognised the importance of efficient, transparent, and digitally enabled customs procedures in supporting businesses, reducing transaction costs, and ensuring the smooth movement of legitimate trade," it said.

The two sides announced on January 27 the conclusion of the negotiations for the agreement, which will allow duty-free access to Indian labour intensive sectors such as leather, textiles, and gems and jewellery.

The ministry also said that the secretary met stakeholders from the diamond industry, including representatives associated with the Antwerp diamond ecosystem.

The discussions covered the global diamond value chain, certification and traceability requirements, responsible sourcing, and opportunities arising from India's growing diamond market and manufacturing ecosystem.

India and Belgium have identified gems and jewellery as an important area for deeper cooperation, with Antwerp, Mumbai, and Surat recognised as major diamond centres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :India-EU FTAFTAEuropean Union

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 12:10 PM IST

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