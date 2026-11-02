India, EU discuss FTA implementation issues ahead of signing in December

India and the European Union have discussed implementation issues of the free trade agreement (FTA), which is scheduled for signing in December, an official statement said on Monday.

The issues were discussed during the visit of Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal to Brussels last week.

Agrawal met with Ditte Juul Jorgensen from the Directorate-General for Trade and Economic Security; Koen Doens from the Directorate-General for International Partnerships; and Gerassimos Thomas from the Directorate-General for Taxation and Customs Union, European Commission.

The meetings, according to the commerce ministry, focused on customs cooperation, trade facilitation, and preparations for the implementation of the India-EU FTA.

"Both sides recognised the importance of efficient, transparent, and digitally enabled customs procedures in supporting businesses, reducing transaction costs, and ensuring the smooth movement of legitimate trade," it said.