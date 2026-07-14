India, EU textile bodies launch platform to support FTA implementation

The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) and the European Apparel and Textile Confederation (EURATEX) have come together to establish a bilateral industry platform to support the effective and balanced implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for the textile and apparel sector.

The CITI-EURATEX initiative — the EU-India Textile and Apparel Dialogue (TAD) — will provide a structured forum for dialogue between industry representatives to promote reciprocal market access, resilient value chains, industrial competitiveness, and sustainable growth. The formal signing of the TAD mandate between CITI and EURATEX, along with the first meeting of the joint CITI-EURATEX monitoring committee established under the TAD framework, took place at Bharat Tex 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday.