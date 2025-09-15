India's exports up 6.7% in Aug despite US tariffs; trade gap narrows

Outbound shipments from India grew 6.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $35.1 billion in August, despite global uncertainties and steep double-digit tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on several Indian goods.

The rise partly reflects a low base of $32.9 billion in August 2024. On a sequential basis, exports contracted 5.7 per cent from $37.24 billion in July.

Data released by the Department of Commerce on Monday showed that exports to the country’s largest market — the US — rose 7.15 per cent Y-o-Y to $6.86 billion in August, even after a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed from August 7.

However, exports to the US fell to a nine-month low, after peaking at $10.15 billion in March with 35 per cent growth. A second 25 per cent tariff took effect from August 27, raising the overall levy to 50 per cent. Experts said the full impact of this higher duty will be visible from September onwards, with exports so far being frontloaded. Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said: “The penalty is likely to drive down exports to the US materially in September, which should lead to a sharp dip in overall exports, while also pushing up the trade deficit.”

ALSO READ: Reits rally as Sebi reclassifies them as equity for mutual fund flows Merchandise imports contracted 10.13 per cent Y-o-Y to $61.59 billion in August, mainly due to lower gold imports. Consequently, India’s trade deficit narrowed to $26.29 billion in August from a record $35.64 billion a year earlier and $27.35 billion in July. Gold imports dropped 57 per cent Y-o-Y to $5.44 billion in August. “India’s merchandise trade deficit printed at $26.5 billion in August, higher than the average of $23.7 billion during April–July, albeit significantly lower than the year-ago level of $35.6 billion, which was driven by an unusual surge in gold imports. India’s non-gold merchandise trade deficit moderated to $21 billion in August 2025 from $23 billion in August 2024, supported by higher exports and lower non-oil non-gold imports,” Nayar said.

Services exports rose 12.18 per cent Y-o-Y to $34.06 billion in August, while services imports grew 6 per cent to $17.45 billion, yielding a surplus of $16.61 billion. The commerce department clarified that these services trade figures are provisional and subject to revision after the Reserve Bank of India’s release. Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said exports had shown resilience despite global headwinds. “It shows that the policies of the Government of India have played up well. The recently announced GST-related reforms will boost competitiveness. The government is also working on diversification of exports and reducing dependency on certain geographies so that the supply chain does not face disruption,” he told reporters.