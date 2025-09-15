Home / Economy / News / India's exports up 6.7% in Aug despite US tariffs; trade gap narrows

India's exports up 6.7% in Aug despite US tariffs; trade gap narrows

India's exports rose 6.7% in August to $35.1 billion despite higher US tariffs, while imports contracted 10.1% to $61.6 billion, narrowing the trade deficit to $26.3 billion

US China trade war, US tariff, American tariff, Chinese companies, US sanction,Chinese products, United States, American port, Chinese goods,trade, Settle logistics, US President Donald Trump, President Trump, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Transship
Services exports rose 12.18 per cent Y-o-Y to $34.06 billion in August, while services imports grew 6 per cent to $17.45 billion, yielding a surplus of $16.61 billion. (Photo: Reuters)
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 8:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Outbound shipments from India grew 6.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $35.1 billion in August, despite global uncertainties and steep double-digit tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on several Indian goods.
 
The rise partly reflects a low base of $32.9 billion in August 2024. On a sequential basis, exports contracted 5.7 per cent from $37.24 billion in July.
 
Data released by the Department of Commerce on Monday showed that exports to the country’s largest market — the US — rose 7.15 per cent Y-o-Y to $6.86 billion in August, even after a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed from August 7.
 
However, exports to the US fell to a nine-month low, after peaking at $10.15 billion in March with 35 per cent growth. A second 25 per cent tariff took effect from August 27, raising the overall levy to 50 per cent. Experts said the full impact of this higher duty will be visible from September onwards, with exports so far being frontloaded.
 
Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said: “The penalty is likely to drive down exports to the US materially in September, which should lead to a sharp dip in overall exports, while also pushing up the trade deficit.”
 
Merchandise imports contracted 10.13 per cent Y-o-Y to $61.59 billion in August, mainly due to lower gold imports. Consequently, India’s trade deficit narrowed to $26.29 billion in August from a record $35.64 billion a year earlier and $27.35 billion in July. 
 
Gold imports dropped 57 per cent Y-o-Y to $5.44 billion in August.
 
“India’s merchandise trade deficit printed at $26.5 billion in August, higher than the average of $23.7 billion during April–July, albeit significantly lower than the year-ago level of $35.6 billion, which was driven by an unusual surge in gold imports. India’s non-gold merchandise trade deficit moderated to $21 billion in August 2025 from $23 billion in August 2024, supported by higher exports and lower non-oil non-gold imports,” Nayar said.
 
Services exports rose 12.18 per cent Y-o-Y to $34.06 billion in August, while services imports grew 6 per cent to $17.45 billion, yielding a surplus of $16.61 billion. The commerce department clarified that these services trade figures are provisional and subject to revision after the Reserve Bank of India’s release.
 
Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said exports had shown resilience despite global headwinds. “It shows that the policies of the Government of India have played up well. The recently announced GST-related reforms will boost competitiveness. The government is also working on diversification of exports and reducing dependency on certain geographies so that the supply chain does not face disruption,” he told reporters.
 
Non-petroleum, non-gems and jewellery exports — an indicator of underlying strength — rose 6.1 per cent to $28.31 billion. Key growth drivers included engineering goods (4.91 per cent), electronics (25.93 per cent), drugs and pharmaceuticals (6.94 per cent), and organic and inorganic chemicals (3.76 per cent).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FM Sitharaman calls for balanced AI regulation as Niti sees $600 bn boost

India's unemployment rate falls to 4-month low of 5.1% in August: PLFS

Premium

Fujifilm plans to start semiconductor materials production in India by 2028

Premium

Uttar Pradesh to invest ₹8,350 crore to create industry-ready workforce

Premium

India ready with incentives to build semiconductor chip ecosystem, says Rai

Topics :Indian exportscontainer shipments at Indian portsUS tariff hikeIndia exports

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story