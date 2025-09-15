Home / Economy / News / India ready with incentives to build semiconductor chip ecosystem, says Rai

India ready with incentives to build semiconductor chip ecosystem, says Rai

Invest India is collaborating MeitY, ISM to bring global semiconductor firms to create a full-fledged chip manufacturing ecosystem

Nivruti Rai, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Invest India.
Nivruti Rai, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Invest India.
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
Invest India is working closely with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to bring semiconductor, semiconductor equipment, and electronics manufacturing services companies from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States for building a full-fledged chip fabrication ecosystem in the country, according to Nivruti Rai, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).
 
“There are only a few countries that have the ability and investment we want to draw in. We are working with all of them to try and build the ecosystem so that we become cost-competitive,” Rai told Business Standard in an exclusive interview.  
 
Rai worked with Intel India for 29 years, serving as the country head for seven years, before being appointed CEO of Invest India in July 2023.
 
As the country’s premier investment promotion body, Invest India has a deep understanding of what it takes to build a semiconductor ecosystem, as the chip industry needs very deep-rooted planning and sustained investment, she said, adding that India India is ready with design engineers, incentives, and other supportive factors that will help catapult the country to become a key player in the global supply chain.
 
Having cleared one chip fabrication unit, one SiliconCarbide compound semiconductor chip fabrication unit, and eight other assembly, test, marking, and packaging (ATMP) as well as outsourced assembly and testing units (OSAT), the focus is now on bringing raw material suppliers as well as component makers to the country under the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission, she said.
 
Semiconductor equipment, for example, comprises nearly 50 per cent of the cost of setting up a new manufacturing unit, while building materials are another 30-35 per cent, and labour cost is 15 per cent of the total bill-of-materials for a chip, Rai said.
 
“What happens now is that we look at the entire assembly and start moving back up the value chain, all the way to raw materials. Then we have the equipment. We have to look at the building blocks for equipment and slowly get into the phase where companies start seeing value in India,” Rai said.
 
Apart from facilitating the setting up of units to make high-purity chemicals and gases such as Boron, Phosphorous, and Fluorine, metals such as Copper, Silver and Gold, minerals such as Tantalum and Neodymium, Invest India is also looking to promote the setting up of domestic chip design companies as well as research labs, she said.
 
“I have the onus to find investors that invest in semiconductors, which are fundamental building blocks. Semiconductors are an opportunity that will drive economic resilience for us. It is no longer limited to technological progress,” Rai said.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

