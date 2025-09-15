India ready with incentives to build semiconductor chip ecosystem, says Rai

Invest India is working closely with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to bring semiconductor, semiconductor equipment, and electronics manufacturing services companies from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States for building a full-fledged chip fabrication ecosystem in the country, according to Nivruti Rai, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

“There are only a few countries that have the ability and investment we want to draw in. We are working with all of them to try and build the ecosystem so that we become cost-competitive,” Rai told Business Standard in an exclusive interview.

Rai worked with Intel India for 29 years, serving as the country head for seven years, before being appointed CEO of Invest India in July 2023. As the country’s premier investment promotion body, Invest India has a deep understanding of what it takes to build a semiconductor ecosystem, as the chip industry needs very deep-rooted planning and sustained investment, she said, adding that India India is ready with design engineers, incentives, and other supportive factors that will help catapult the country to become a key player in the global supply chain. Having cleared one chip fabrication unit, one SiliconCarbide compound semiconductor chip fabrication unit, and eight other assembly, test, marking, and packaging (ATMP) as well as outsourced assembly and testing units (OSAT), the focus is now on bringing raw material suppliers as well as component makers to the country under the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission, she said.

Semiconductor equipment, for example, comprises nearly 50 per cent of the cost of setting up a new manufacturing unit, while building materials are another 30-35 per cent, and labour cost is 15 per cent of the total bill-of-materials for a chip, Rai said. “What happens now is that we look at the entire assembly and start moving back up the value chain, all the way to raw materials. Then we have the equipment. We have to look at the building blocks for equipment and slowly get into the phase where companies start seeing value in India,” Rai said.