FM Sitharaman calls for balanced AI regulation as Niti sees $600 bn boost

Regulation must keep pace with technology in a world where artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly advancing and needs to be kept within bounds to serve the common good, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday. Calling for a “soft-touch” approach in regulatory mechanisms, she stressed that regulation should not stifle innovation but ensure responsible use.

“If the technology is on a sprint, regulation should also be on a sprint. We do not want regulation that literally wipes off the technology itself. We want regulations because we want responsible application,” Sitharaman said at a Niti Aayog event.

Comparing the power of AI with a boon given to an Asura (demon) but meant to deliver benefits to humanity, Sitharaman said: “A good is never without riders, a good is never on its own good. It is for us all to use it in such a way that it is for the common good.”

The finance minister also highlighted the urgent need for upskilling the workforce in AI, amid concerns that 80 per cent of jobs could be displaced. “I would think those are the set which is ready for you to think in terms of AI-driven upskilling programmes, on which I would want more inputs to come to the government,” she said at the launch of a report by the Niti Frontier Tech Hub on using AI to make India a developed economy. She noted that while AI adoption by industry was critical, there was a mismatch in AI-ready human resources. “Industry today says: Alright, you are talking about joblessness, but get us people who are AI ready,” she added.

Referring to government initiatives such as upgrading industrial training centres, Sitharaman cautioned that unless these were adequately equipped, graduates might hold certificates without market relevance. ALSO READ: S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs at start of Fed meeting week; Tesla gains She also emphasised AI’s potential role in improving urban spaces. “We need to have a greater understanding that AI probably is capable of giving us in situ solutions without having to remove people from where they are, but keep them there and give them solutions which have been waiting for decades,” she said. Sitharaman added that India aspires not only to keep pace but to emerge as a leader in AI adoption.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said India’s approach towards AI will be “innovation-first,” clarifying that regulation would act as a safeguard rather than a constraint on innovation. AI a $600 Billion Opportunity, says Niti Report According to Niti Aayog’s AI for Viksit Bharat Roadmap Report, also released on Monday, India’s combination of a large STEM workforce, an expanding R&D ecosystem, and growing digital and technology capabilities positions the country to capture 10–15 per cent of global AI value. Placed against India’s economic outlook, this potential becomes significant. At the current growth rate of 5.7 per cent, India’s GDP is projected to reach $6.6 trillion by 2035. However, under the aspirational 8 per cent growth trajectory outlined in the government’s Viksit Bharat vision, GDP could rise to $8.3 trillion, representing an incremental $1.7 trillion compared with the baseline.

The report estimates that AI adoption could add $500–600 billion to India’s GDP by 2035, beyond the projected growth trajectory. This would be driven by productivity gains, operational efficiencies, and the reallocation of human effort to higher-value tasks. Niti Aayog also launched a frontier tech repository — a curated platform of impact-driven technology use cases already solving real-life problems. Further, the think tank announced the Frontier 50 Initiative, under which 50 aspirational districts and blocks will be supported in selecting and deploying frontier technologies from the repository to accelerate service delivery under the aspirational districts and aspirational blocks programmes.