Manufacturing PMI slows to 3-month low of 57.6 in May, demand still strong

The sector’s expansion was driven by healthy domestic and overseas demand, successful marketing initiatives, and increased export orders, which rose at one of the fastest rates in three years. Firms reported strong demand from key global markets, including Asia, Europe, West Asia, and the United States.

ALSO READ: Sensex dips 800 pts, Nifty below 24,600 as latest tariff hikes jolt markets Those surveyed attributed the deceleration in May to elevated competition, cost pressures, and the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, which has weighed on business sentiment.

Record surge in employment

May also saw a record surge in employment. Hiring rose at the fastest pace in the PMI survey's history, with a greater emphasis on permanent roles over temporary ones. This sustained job creation helped firms manage workloads efficiently, halting a six-month streak of rising backlogs.

Commenting on the report, Chief India Economist at HSBC Pranjul Bhandari said, “India’s May manufacturing PMI signalled another month of robust growth in the sector, although the rate of expansion in output and new orders eased from the previous month. The acceleration in employment growth to a new peak is certainly a positive development. Input cost inflation is picking up, but manufacturers seem to be able to lessen the pressure on profit margins by raising output prices.”