Home / Economy / News / Manufacturing PMI slows to 3-month low of 57.6 in May, demand still strong

Manufacturing PMI slows to 3-month low of 57.6 in May, demand still strong

Manufacturing PMI May 2025: Although new orders and production continued to rise, the rates of growth softened to three-month lows

manufacturing
Manufactuting PMI
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s manufacturing sector experienced a slight slowdown in May 2025, with the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipping to 57.6 from 58.2 in April. This marks the lowest reading since February, though it remains well above the neutral 50.0 threshold and the long-term average of 54.1, indicating that growth in the sector is still intact.
 
The sector’s expansion was driven by healthy domestic and overseas demand, successful marketing initiatives, and increased export orders, which rose at one of the fastest rates in three years. Firms reported strong demand from key global markets, including Asia, Europe, West Asia, and the United States.
 
Those surveyed attributed the deceleration in May to elevated competition, cost pressures, and the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, which has weighed on business sentiment. 
 

Record surge in employment

May also saw a record surge in employment. Hiring rose at the fastest pace in the PMI survey's history, with a greater emphasis on permanent roles over temporary ones. This sustained job creation helped firms manage workloads efficiently, halting a six-month streak of rising backlogs.
 
Commenting on the report,  Chief India Economist at HSBC Pranjul Bhandari said, “India’s May manufacturing PMI signalled another month of robust growth in the sector, although the rate of expansion in output and new orders eased from the previous month. The acceleration in employment growth to a new peak is certainly a positive development. Input cost inflation is picking up, but manufacturers seem to be able to lessen the pressure on profit margins by raising output prices.”
 

Cost pressures rise in May

Cost pressures intensified in May, with input inflation reaching a six-month high. Key cost drivers included aluminium, cement, iron, leather, rubber, and sand, alongside rising freight and labour expenses. To maintain profit margins, firms responded by raising selling prices at one of the steepest rates seen in over 11 years.
 
Despite these inflationary pressures, confidence among Indian manufacturers remained high. Businesses expressed optimism for output growth over the coming year, citing advertising and increased customer enquiries as key opportunities.
 

Industrial production slows to 2.7 per cent in April

Overall, industrial production growth slowed to 2.7 per cent in April, the lowest in eight months, down from the revised 3.94 per cent growth in March. This decline was largely due to a high base effect and a sequential drop in mining output, recent data from the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed.
 
Data from the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) revealed mixed performance across different sectors in April. The mining sector saw a contraction of 0.2 per cent, marking its first decline in eight months. Output in the electricity sector also slowed to a seven-month low, with growth decelerating to 1.1 per cent. Manufacturing output grew by 3.4 per cent, though at a slightly slower pace compared to previous months. 

What is manufacturing PMI?

The Manufacturing PMI is a critical economic indicator that gauges business activity within the sector. Derived from survey responses from purchasing managers, it tracks key areas like production levels, new orders, employment, supplier performance, and inventory.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Philippines eyes India, Thailand rice to reduce reliance on Vietnam

Net GST revenue grows 20.4% to Rs 1.7 trn on import taxes: Govt data

Premium

52% agricultural homes rely on non-farm income amid rising volatility

Govt cuts natural gas price for CNG, cooking use for first time in 2 yrs

ADB announces $10 billion plan to transform India's urban infra, services

Topics :Manufacturing PMIPMI ManufacturingBS Web ReportsPMIHSBC India

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story