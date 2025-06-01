Net GST revenue grows 20.4% to Rs 1.73 trillion on higher import taxes

Net goods and services tax (GST) receipts, after adjusting for refunds, grew at a robust 20.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.73 trillion in May 2025. This growth was driven by a sharp increase in customs-related revenue (72.9 per cent) and a decline in refund outgo (-4 per cent), according to data released by the Finance Ministry.

Sequentially, there was a nearly 17 per cent drop in net GST collections compared to April 2025, which stood at Rs 2.09 trillion.

Gross GST collections for May, based on transactions done in April, rose 16.4 per cent to Rs 2.01 trillion, with collections from domestic sources rising 13.7 per cent and import-related revenue rising by a sharper 25.2 per cent. GST collections had reached an all-time high of Rs 2.4 trillion in April, registering a growth of 12.6 per cent.

Abhishek Jain, Indirect Tax Head & Partner at KPMG, said it was encouraging to see gross GST collections once again crossing the Rs 2 trillion mark in May. “While last month’s (April) spike was expected with year-end reconciliations, the consistency this month, along with a 16-plus per cent year-on-year growth, points to strong underlying momentum and a recovery that’s clearly taking hold,” he added. ALSO READ: CBIC debunks social media claims of delay in granting GST registration E-way bill generation increased to the second-highest level of 11.9 crore in April, which is reflected in May GST data, with a year-on-year growth of more than 20 per cent for the second consecutive month.

“This robust momentum in goods movement signals sound business activity and is also indicative of stronger GST collections in May 2025,” the Monthly Economic Review released by the Finance Ministry said last week. M S Mani, Partner, Deloitte India, said that compared with the FY25 average gross GST collections of Rs 1.84 trillion, the Rs 2.01 trillion reported figure for May—which relates to transactions in the first month of FY26—would provide significant fiscal headroom for the government. “These figures are also in line with recent GDP growth estimates, which indicate a robust consumption pattern across months,” he added.

India’s GDP in the March quarter of FY25 beat analysts’ expectations by growing at 7.4 per cent, showing a sequential uptick. Mani said the 25 per cent rise in import revenues suggests accelerated imports despite tariff hikes. However, Saurabh Agarwal, partner at EY, highlighted that the 21 per cent sequential dip in gross domestic GST collections suggests a shift in consumer spending. “While last month’s (April) higher collections likely included year-end business-to-business sales pushed due to targets, this large decrease points to some change in consumer spending, possibly due to global uncertainties,” Agarwal said. State-wise data showed smaller states like Manipur (102 per cent), Lakshadweep (445 per cent), and Chandigarh (53 per cent) posted sharp growth in May on an annual basis, while large consumption and industrial states such as Maharashtra (17 per cent), Tamil Nadu (25 per cent), and Karnataka (20 per cent) also reported robust gains. On the other hand, Mizoram (-26 per cent) and Uttarakhand (-13 per cent) registered notable declines.