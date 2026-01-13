India's new FTA playbook looks beyond trade and tariffs to investment ties

“India is gradually opening up its markets, keeping in mind the evolving global order. Developed countries are increasingly prioritising issues such as sustainability, labour standards and other new-age concerns,” the official said, adding that India will have to respond slowly and in a calibrated manner by aligning its policies through small steps.

For instance, India has been wary of opening up government procurement to foreign entities in order to protect domestic producers. However, the first sign of flexibility was seen in the case of the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) with the UAE. The maximum easing so far has been seen in the case of the India-UK CETA, where New Delhi has committed to give access to its large government procurement market, allowing UK businesses access to around 40,000 tenders with a value of at least £38 billion a year.