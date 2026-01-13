India's new FTA playbook looks beyond trade and tariffs to investment ties

Government officials say the recently concluded trade agreements and ongoing negotiations for others indicate a recalibration in the way India is engaging with the rest of the world. These trade deals aim not only to deepen economic ties with India’s strategic allies, but also to position the country in shaping modern trade frameworks and integrate it into global supply chains.
How India is rethinking the way FTAs are negotiated
As part of this deeper engagement, India has signed at least three FTAs — UK, Oman and New Zealand — in 2025 alone. A comprehensive trade deal with Mauritius was signed in 2021, followed by pacts with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Australia a year later. A deal with the four-member European Free Trade Association (EFTA) was signed in 2024. Currently, India is in active negotiations with the United States (US), the European Union (EU), Canada, Mexico, Israel, Eurasian Economic Union, Peru and Chile.