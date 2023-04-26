India, Germany sign agreement on setting up quality infrastructure



The work plan was signed at the ninth annual meeting of the Indo-German working group on quality infrastructure in Berlin. “The technical dialogues of the working group address key areas of economic cooperation between the two countries. In addition, they promote systemic harmonisation of quality infrastructure (QI) at an international level,” the department said in a statement. India’s consumer affairs department and a German ministry signed on Tuesday an agreement on improve quality infrastructure



The annual meeting was attended by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the German Institute for Standardization (DIN), the German Commission for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies (DKE), other quality infrastructure organisations as well as industry associations including Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Nidhi Khare, additional secretary in the department of consumer affairs, and Daniela Broenstrup, Germany’s director general, digital and innovation policy, federal ministry for economic affairs and climate action, during their meeting emphasised the working group’s role in reducing technical barriers to trade and promoting innovation and consumer protection.