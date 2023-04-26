Centre sticking to target of 5,000 compressed biogas plants by FY25

Launched in 2018, SATAT aims at incentivising the production of CBG from various biomass sources. But the scheme has lagged behind targets, with the country only being able to establish 46 CBG plants so far. This may change soon, said officials.

Top officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) recently told industry stakeholders at a meeting in Delhi that it will not scale back the target of setting up 5,000 commercial CBG plants by 2024-25 under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transport (SATAT) scheme.