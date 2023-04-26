Home / Economy / News / Centre sticking to target of 5,000 compressed biogas plants by FY25

Centre sticking to target of 5,000 compressed biogas plants by FY25

Announced in 2018, SATAT scheme has been able to establish only 46 CBG plants until now

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:41 PM IST
The launch of 200 small-scale compressed biogas (CBG) projects, state-led growth, and higher commercial sale rates, along with a host of separate policy measures, can still boost a key central scheme to push up CBG production in India, the government believes.
Top officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) recently told industry stakeholders at a meeting in Delhi that it will not scale back the target of setting up 5,000 commercial CBG plants by 2024-25 under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transport (SATAT) scheme.
Launched in 2018, SATAT aims at incentivising the production of CBG from various biomass sources. But the scheme has lagged behind targets, with the country only being able to establish 46 CBG plants so far. This may change soon, said officials.

Topics :BiogasBio fuelPetroleum Ministrynatural gas

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

