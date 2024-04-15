India has seen greater trade with Israel since 2019, shows data

Trade links with Israel have strengthened in the past few years, even as the value of goods exchanged with Iran has diminished.

Iran accounted for $3.9 billion worth of India’s exports in the four quarters ending December 2019, compared to $3.6 billion to Israel. However, India’s exports to Iran dropped to $1.2 billion as of December 2023, on a rolling four-quarter basis, while exports to Israel grew to $6.1 billion in the same period.

