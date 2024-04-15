Home / Economy / News / Merchandise trade deficit in March stands at $15.6 billion, shows data

Reuters NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in March stood at $15.6 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Monday.

Economists had expected the March trade deficit to be $18.55 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

India's merchandise exports stood at $41.68 billion in March, while imports were $57.28 billion, the data showed.

In the previous month, merchandise exports were $41.40 billion, while imports were $60.11 billion.

In March, services exports were $28.54 billion, while imports were $15.84 billion. In February, services exports were $32.35 billion and imports were $15.39 billion.

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

