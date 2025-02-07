India in talks with EU to resolve new trade regulations: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India is in talks with the European Union to resolve issues related to the new EU trade regulations.

Responding to queries on EU trade barriers in the Rajya Sabha, Goyal said the EU has introduced new regulations for their own industries.

"There is certainly an issue where the EU has come up with new regulations which we are actively discussing with them to resolve," he said.

The government is having discussions on issues like the deforestation Act, he said, adding, "we will have to engage with them and find mutual resolution to make the process simple and ensure it does not hurt our industry." Goyal said if unfair trade barriers are imposed, the government will take up the matter strongly with India's counterparts through bilateral discussions and multilateral trade organisations.

Asked if India has initiated any discussion with the EU regarding mutually agreed pacts in view of stringent regulations, the minister said this was discussed three weeks ago.

"We will depute certain labs in the EU if they approve corresponding Indian labs for certification of our products," he added.

On the non-recognition of Indian quality certification in the EU, the minister said both the EU and India set standards as per their own requirements.

"Today, the EU companies have to take certification from BIS or FSSAI, just like we have to take certification from their organisation. It is a reciprocal world, and India is dealing with countries in the spirit of reciprocity," he added.