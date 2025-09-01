Home / Economy / News / Manufacturing PMI hits 59.3 in Aug driven by rapid expansion in production

Manufacturing PMI hits 59.3 in Aug driven by rapid expansion in production

India's Manufacturing PMI for August climbs to 59.3 from 59.1 in July driven by a rapid expansion in production, shows HSBC survey as compiled by S&P Global

PMI
PMI rises to 59.3 | Photo: Shutterstock
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
India’s manufacturing sector saw a strong growth in August, with the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising to 59.3 from 59.1 in July, S&P Global data showed on Monday.  The PMI reading signalled the fastest improvement in operating conditions in 17 years and six months. The upward movement in the headline figure reflected an acceleration in production volumes, with the pace of expansion the quickest in nearly five years.  "India’s manufacturing PMI hit another new high in August, driven by a rapid expansion in production," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, adding, "The increase of US tariff on Indian goods to 50 per cent might have contributed to the slight easing in new export orders growth, as American buyers refrain from placing orders in the midst of tariff uncertainty."  Domestic demand cushions export slowdown  New orders continued to flow in strongly, matching July’s pace — the fastest in 57 months. The strongest sales and output performances came in the intermediate goods category, followed by capital and then consumer goods.  Surveyed businesses reported higher input stocks, while the finished products inventories also expanded for the first time in nine months.  There was a softer increase in international orders placed, with the rise being the weakest in the last five months. Firms reported securing new work from Asia, Europe, West Asia and the US.  Much of this strength came from domestic buyers, with manufacturers pointing to successful advertising campaigns. International demand, however, showed signs of strain. Export orders increased at the slowest pace in five months, a trend analysts linked to the recent hike in US tariffs on Indian goods.  Job creation remains solid for 18th month  Firms accelerated purchases of additional materials and added more jobs, partly driven by optimism about the business outlook.  The growth rate touched a 16-month high, well above the long-term average. Indian manufacturers also continued to expand their workforce, with employment rising for the eighteenth straight month in August. Although job creation slowed to its weakest pace since November 2024, it remained historically strong.

Topics :PMIPMI ManufacturingBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

