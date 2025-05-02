India's manufacturing PMI hits 10-month high of 58.2 in April, IIP rebounds

India’s manufacturing sector hit a 10-month high in April 2025, despite the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) only rising slightly to 58.2 from 58.1 in March , according to data compiled by S&P Global on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index signalled the strongest improvement in the sector’s health since June 2024, driven by faster growth in employment, production, and stocks of purchases.

Output demand, export boom drive PMI

New orders, especially from overseas, rose sharply. International demand grew at the second-fastest rate in over 14 years, with businesses from Africa, Asia, Europe, West Asia, and the Americas placing more orders for Indian goods, the HSBC survey noted. Adding that factories increased production at the fastest pace since June 2024, with consumer goods leading this growth.

Commenting on PMI, Chief India Economist at HSBC Pranjul Bhandari, said, "The notable increase in new export orders in April may indicate a potential shift in production to India, as businesses adapt to the evolving trade landscape and US tariff announcements. Manufacturing output growth strengthened to a ten-month high on robust orders. Input prices increased slightly faster, but the impact on margins could be more than offset by the much faster rise in output prices, of which the index jumped to the highest level since October 2013."

Manufacturers optimistic on future growth

About 9 per cent of surveyed manufacturers hired more workers, both permanent and temporary, to meet rising demand. Companies increased their buying activity and built up inventories to keep up with future demand.

The April data showed strong optimism about future output, driven by expectations of higher demand. Companies were also more confident due to better marketing, improved efficiency, and more new customer enquiries.