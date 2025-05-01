Home / Economy / News / NEERI to study environmental impact of Rs 76,200 cr Vadhavan Port project

The decision was taken following the Supreme Court's verdict in February, which directed the Centre to appoint an independent agency to assess the impact

The Vadhavan port, which the Cabinet cleared this week, will be India's first to begin life as a mega port. What does that mean for the country's share of sea-based trade?
It will then submit its observations on the issues about environmental impact raised by petitioners regarding the construction of the port. NEERI will submit its report within 30 days through the secretary of the ports ministry to the competent authority. Representative Picture
Dhruvaksh Saha Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 11:46 PM IST
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has appointed the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur to evaluate the environmental impact of the proposed ~76,220 crore Vadhvan Port, it said on Thursday.
 
The decision was taken following the Supreme Court’s verdict in February, which directed the Centre to appoint an independent agency to assess the impact.
 
The institute will study the reports of various institutions and experts conducted as part of the terms of reference given by the expert appraisal committee, and according to the directions of the Dahanu Taluka Environment Protection Authority (DTEPA) for grant of no-objection certificate.
 
It will then submit its observations on the issues about environmental impact raised by petitioners regarding the construction of the port. NEERI will submit its report within 30 days through the secretary of the ports ministry to the competent authority. 
 
The report is to be submitted in a sealed cover marked as confidential, the ministry said.
 
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and DTEPA have set up a monitoring body to oversee the port project.
 
The institute will also assess whether these arrangements are sufficient to monitor the environmental impact of the project, or if something more is required to be done.
 
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Chairman Unmesh Wagh said, “At Vadhvan Port Project, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of environmental responsibility and transparency.”
 
He added that the engagement of NEERI, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive, marked a constructive step towards a thorough and independent assessment of the project’s environmental impact.
 
“We remain fully aligned with the due process and are confident that this evaluation will provide valuable guidance as we move forward,” he further said.   
First Published: May 01 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

