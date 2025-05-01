Creative economy's contribution has increased in India's GDP: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , while inaugurating the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), said the contribution of the creative economy to the gross domestic product (GDP) has increased and is expected to rise further in the coming years.

In his address, Modi said that India’s orange economy — comprising all industries linked to creativity and intellectual property — is flourishing. He described content, creativity and culture as its three main pillars.

“That is why today, a large number of foreign audiences are watching Indian content with subtitles. In India, the OTT (over-the-top) industry has seen 10-fold growth in recent years. Even though the screen size is getting smaller, the scope is infinite,” Modi said.

He added that India’s film production, digital content, gaming, fashion and music sectors have made a global impact.

"Today, the size of the global animation market is more than $430 billion and it is expected to double in the next 10 years. This presents a great opportunity for India's animation and graphics industry," he said.

Modi urged investors to make India a content playground, as the country is on track to become the third-largest economy in the world. He also highlighted that India ranks first globally in fintech adoption rate, is the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer and has the third-largest startup ecosystem.

"India has much more to offer, along with a billion-plus voices. With a population of over a billion people, content creation is another strength of India. Now you will experience the mantra of 'Create in India' and enjoy it," he said, addressing the global audience.

Modi also spoke about creative responsibility in the context of technology’s growing influence on people’s lives.

“In such a situation, extra efforts are needed to keep human senses alive. Only the creative world can achieve this. We must not allow humans to become robots — we have to make them more sensitive and more advanced,” he said.