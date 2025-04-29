Space to cut rate, but cautious about a pre-set easing path: RBI MPC member

With inflation expected to remain moderate amid global uncertainty, there is policy space to cut interest rates, Saugata Bhattacharya, external member of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee, said while adding he favours a ‘meeting-by-meeting’ approach to policy easing, based on incoming data. He also said there was no voting by members on the stance in the April policy review meeting, which is not mandated by law, in a telephonic interview to Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts:

The MPC has changed the stance in the April policy to accommodative, which means the policy repo rate can either be lowered