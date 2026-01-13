India may face fallout from US 25% tariff on Iran trade partners

The US is India’s largest and most valuable shrimp market, and an additional tariff on top of existing anti-dumping and countervailing duties would significantly erode price competitiveness against suppliers such as Ecuador, Vietnam and Indonesia. This could trigger order diversions, squeeze exporter margins and lead to job losses across the value chain, Gulati said.

Government sources on Tuesday said that the 25 per cent tariff announced by the United States on trade partners of Iran is likely to have minimal impact on India. For India, Iran does not even figure in the top 50 global trading partners, they said. Last year, India’s total trade with Iran was $1.6 billion, which is approximately 0.15 per cent of India's total trade, they pointed out. “India’s trade value with Iran is expected to further go down in the current financial year given external economic factors,” sources said. Iran’s total imports were about $68 billion in 2024 of which its leading import partners were the United Arab Emirates , with $21 billion, that is 30 per cent of Iran’s trade, with China it was $17 billion, that is 26 per cent, with Turkiye $11 billion, or 16 per cent.