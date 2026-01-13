Vegetable oil imports rise 8% to 13.83 lakh tonnes in Dec: Industry body

India's vegetable oil imports rose 8 per cent to 13.83 lakh tonnes during the last month, according to industry body SEA.

The imports of vegetable oils (comprising edible oils and non-edible oils) in December rose to 13,83,245 tonnes from 12,75,554 tonnes in the year-ago period, Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

According to data, imports of edible oils increased to 13,62,245 tonnes last month, from 12,29,790 tonnes in December 2024.

Imports of non-edible oils fell to 21,000 tonnes from 45,764 tonnes.

In the first two months of the 2025-26 oil year that started in November, the total vegetable oil imports stood at 25,67,077 tonnes, down by 12 per cent from 29,26,530 tonnes in the corresponding period last year.