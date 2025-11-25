Home / Economy / News / India's merchandise exports up in first 3 weeks of November: Piyush Goyal

India's merchandise exports up in first 3 weeks of November: Piyush Goyal

Merchandise exports grew in the first three weeks of Nov, Piyush Goyal said after a Board of Trade meeting that reviewed tariff challenges, export incentives and ongoing trade talks with key partners

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Guidelines on the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) and the Market Access Initiative (MAI) under EPM will be rolled out next week. | (Photo: PTI)
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s merchandise exports grew in the first three weeks of November compared with the same period last year, according to preliminary government data, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.
 
The uptick comes despite global uncertainties, the tariff imposed by the US, and an 11.8 per cent contraction in outbound shipments in October to $34.4 billion. “Given the challenging circumstances across the world, India continues to be a shining star. Until November 21, seeing the quick estimates, we find that merchandise trade is also showing growth from the corresponding period last year,” Goyal told reporters after the conclusion of the Board of Trade (BoT) meeting.
 
BoT is an apex advisory body on trade policy. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Centre and states, as well as the country’s major industry bodies, to chart responses to the adverse impact of the 50 per cent tariff by the US on India’s exports. The BoT meeting took place after a gap of more than a year.
 
The minister said the recently approved ~25,060 crore Export Promotion Mission (EPM) would incorporate targeted schemes to help landlocked states enhance their competitiveness in the export sector. Based on inputs from states, the ministry would work closely with relevant agencies to identify effective and timely solutions to emerging challenges. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Telangana are among the landlocked states.
 
Guidelines on the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) and the Market Access Initiative (MAI) under EPM will be rolled out next week.
 
According to the minister, BoT also expressed satisfaction with India’s ongoing trade negotiations and provided support for “fair, balanced, and equitable agreements”. Currently, talks are underway with the US, the European Union, New Zealand, Oman, Peru, and Chile. Negotiations with the Eurasian Economic Union will start on Wednesday, and talks with Canada and Israel will begin soon, the minister said.
 
During the meeting, exporters urged the government to expand the coverage of the moratorium provided by the central bank to more areas. They also suggested exploring the feasibility of providing legal services support through Directorate General of Trade Remedies for micro, small and medium enterprise exporters, as well as reforms in special economic zones.
 
During the meeting, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal highlighted the ministry’s commitment to expanding digital public infrastructure for trade, ensuring faster resolution of trade-related issues, and improving inter-agency coordination to enhance export competitiveness.
 
The meeting saw participation from the commerce and finance ministries, export bodies, and industry chambers. Representatives from nine states were also present, as BoT provides a mechanism for Centre–state trade coordination.
 
Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said the government must quickly roll out specific schemes under EPM. Old programmes such as MAI and IES have made no payouts this year, leaving exporters without support at a time of global stress.
 
GTRI also recommended that India press Washington to withdraw the additional 25 per cent “Russian oil” tariff before committing to any US trade pact. US President Donald Trump has publicly confirmed that India has “very substantially” stopped buying oil from sanctioned Russian firms — the very basis on which the surcharge was imposed.
 
“With that condition now met, GTRI argues that obtaining a tariff rollback should be India’s immediate priority,” it said in a report on Tuesday.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Employment in unincorporated sector rose marginally in Q2, shows NSO data

MCA must strive to be futuristic, transparent in governance: FM Sitharaman

India on track to surpass $4 trn GDP in FY26: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Festive demand and GST relief to drive India Inc's Q3 FY26 growth: ICRA

Premium

States pause spending as they await 16th Finance Commission's payouts

Topics :Piyush GoyalTrade exportsBALANCE OF PAYMENTS

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story