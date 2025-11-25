India on track to exceed $4 trillion GDP milestone in FY26: CEA Nageswaran

India is on track to exceed the $4 trillion milestone in the current financial year, surpassing the $3.9 trillion gross domestic product (GDP) mark recorded at the end of March 2025, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday.

While delivering a keynote address at the IVCA GreenReturns Summit 2025, Nageswaran said: “The economy is already sort of crossing the $4 trillion mark in the course of the current financial year. We were at $3.9 trillion at the end of March 2025, and geopolitics is in a huge state of flux. There is a lot of discontinuity, and economic growth is a very vital prerequisite not only for delivering prosperity but also for maintaining our standing and leverage in the global scheme of things.”

In his address, the CEA said that economic growth is a necessary condition for achieving environmental and ecological sustainability. “If we have to create 8 million jobs a year, at least for the next 10–15 years, economic growth is a necessary condition. As a country, if we have to rise from $3.9 trillion to meet milestones along the way, our energy requirements are bound to rise,” he added. Nageswaran noted that the country should register growth and progress with the environment taken into account. “Whatever we do with respect to greening the economy, energy transition, environment, dealing with climate change, and climate volatility has to be aligned with our priorities both in the near term and the medium term,” he noted.

Mentioning that India should prioritise climate adaptation as most climate-related losses arise from vulnerability rather than emissions, he said that strengthening coastal protection, water systems, heat resilience, and climate-smart agriculture will reduce systemic risks and make our transition more stable. According to the CEA, given the country’s energy demand is bound to rise, startups that focus on cutting energy intensity are far more crucial than those focusing solely on energy transition. He said that while most countries that committed to net zero by 2050 decided after their energy consumption peaked due to their development status, India has yet to reach peak energy, as it is still a low-middle-income country.