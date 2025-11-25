Employment in unincorporated sector rose marginally in Q2, shows NSO data

An estimated 128.6 million people were employed in the unincorporated sector in the July–September quarter of the current financial year, slightly higher than 128.57 million people in the previous quarter, showed the latest quarterly bulletin of unincorporated sector enterprises released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the number of establishments in the sector rose to 79.7 million from 79.42 million during the corresponding period.

“Both the number of establishments and overall employment recorded marginal growth [in Q2] compared to the previous quarter (April–June) despite global headwinds,” said the NSO in a statement.

Unincorporated enterprises refer to business entities that are not legally incorporated as separate legal units. These typically include small businesses, sole proprietorships, partnerships and informal sector businesses.

Besides, the share of hired worker establishments (HWEs) in the unincorporated non-agricultural sector was recorded at 13.41 per cent in Q2, reflecting a marginal increase (13.25 per cent) over the preceding quarter. The HWEs are the establishments that have employed at least one hired worker on a fairly regular basis and reflect the growth in the operation of an establishment. On a sectoral basis, the quarter marked a notable recovery in the unincorporated manufacturing sector, with improvements in both employment and establishment numbers over the last quarter. The share of manufacturing establishments increased to 27 per cent in Q2 from 26 per cent in Q1, while the share of workers employed in the manufacturing sector increased to 28 per cent from 26 per cent during the same period.

“Many unincorporated manufacturing units depend on casual labour, migrant workers and helpers who often shift to seasonal agricultural work in the preceding quarter and return when manufacturing activity strengthens, leading to a rise in employment rather than in the number of establishments,” said the NSO in a statement. Meanwhile, the survey also reflects growing digital integration of the unincorporated sector, as the use of the internet among enterprises in this sector continues to show a steady rise, with more establishments leveraging online platforms for business operations and transactions, highlighting growing digital integration among these enterprises. Nearly 39 per cent of the unincorporated establishments used the internet in Q2, compared to 36 per cent in Q1.