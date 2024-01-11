Home / Economy / News / India negotiating with UK to avoid double contribution to social security

India negotiating with UK to avoid double contribution to social security

Indian professionals working for a limited period in Britain contribute to their social security funds but not able to get its benefit as they return once the projects are complete

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 8:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India is working on a treaty with the UK under the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to avoid double contribution to social security funds by Indian professionals working for limited time period in Britain, an official said on Thursday.

Indian professionals working for a limited period in Britain contribute to their social security funds but not able to get its benefit as they return once the projects are complete.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We are negotiating the double contribution treaty with the UK under the FTA. There should not be any double contribution towards social security schemes," the official said.

It is a long-standing demand of Indian businesses operating in Britain to cut down on the additional cost burden associated with bringing in skilled Indian professionals on a short-term basis.

The compulsory National Insurance (NI) contributions of skilled Indian professionals in the UK on temporary visas remains an additional cost burden of about GBP 500 per employee a year, over and above all other taxes and health surcharge paid towards the National Health Service (NHS), as per a 2021 data.

India has Social Security Agreements (SSAs) with countries like Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, France, Denmark, Korea, and the Netherlands.

Thus, Indians going abroad for employment are not required to contribute towards social security schemes in SSA countries.

They and their employers can continue with social security schemes run by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) here in India while serving abroad.

India and the UK are holding their 14 rounds of talks for the proposed agreement here.

The two countries launched talks for an FTA in January 2022 with a view to boost economic ties.

There are 26 chapters in the agreement, which include goods, services, investments, and intellectual property rights.

The bilateral trade between India and the UK increased to USD 20.36 billion in 2022-23 from USD 17.5 billion in 2021-22.

Also Read

India-Asean FTA review: Talks for 'modern' pact scheduled for Feb

FTA talks: Treaty to figure prominently during UK's high-level team visit

Want easier intra-company transfers for workers: India on UK FTA talks

UK officials pressured to drop IP law demands in India trade talks

High-level India-EU meetings this month to boost FTA talks, says official

Inter-ministerial meeting next week to discuss ongoing Red Sea crisis

Inter-ministerial meet next week over issues on trade from Red Sea crisis

5 ways to increase cyber resilience against increasingly diverse threats

BOJ considers lowering FY2024 inflation outlook to mid-2% range: Report

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 to start on 13 Jan, all details inside

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FTAsocial securitytradeIndia economy

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story