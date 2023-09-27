Home / Economy / News / India not planning tax changes to aid bond inclusion on global indices: Rpt

India not planning tax changes to aid bond inclusion on global indices: Rpt

India is not planning any changes to its tax regime to help Indian government bonds be included on other global indices, a government source said on Wednesday

Reuters NEW DELHI
The government has spent 40% of its budgeted capital expenditure by early September, the source said

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India is not planning any changes to its tax regime to help Indian government bonds be included on other global indices, a government source said on Wednesday.

JPMorgan's decision last week to include India in its emerging market bond index from June 2024 is likely to bring in around $25 billion, as per analysts' estimates. Fellow index provider FTSE Russell, which has India on the watchlist for inclusion, has a review scheduled later this week. The Bloomberg indexes do not include India either.

India imposes a 20% withholding tax on foreign investors buying and selling local debt, seen as a deterrent for traders, as well as index providers.

India's Finance Ministry did not immediately reply to an email from Reuters.

The source, who did not want to be named because he is not authorised to speak to media, also said the federal government's revenue and expenditure was in line with budget estimates so far.

The government has spent 40% of its budgeted capital expenditure by early September, the source said.

India's federal government is targeting a fiscal deficit of 5.9% of GDP for the financial year ending March 31, 2024 and will borrow 6.55 trillion rupees ($78.70 billion)in the October-March period.

Net borrowing during that period will be 3.74 trillion rupees, which includes repayment of 2.81 trillion rupees on account of securities maturing, the person said.

Also Read

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

Jawan box office collection Day 4: SRK movie to soon cross 400 cr mark

FTSE Russell keeps India on watch list post latest govt bond index review

Adipurush box office collection falls on day 5, total approaches Rs 400 cr

India will soon emerge as global economic powerhouse, says PM Modi

India strives to be developed country in next 25 years of Amrit Kaal: EAM

After filling most NCLT vacancies, Centre eyes faster resolution

Climate change pushes Southeast Asia to finally start sharing power

Commerce Ministry opens applications for registration to import IT hardware

Topics :Tax CollectionTax benefitsFTSEFinance MinistryForeign investors

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story