Home / Economy / News / India on track to achieve 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030: Joshi

India on track to achieve 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030: Joshi

Union minister Pralhad Joshi says India's clean energy growth, led by solar, is progressing steadily with 162 GW in the pipeline and bids floated for nearly 100 GW

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad
More than 20 lakh households have already benefited under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, he added. (Photo: PTI)
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India is on track to achieve the target of 500 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030, with solar energy driving capacity addition, Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, said on Tuesday.
 
“Around 162 GW (of renewable energy capacity) is in the pipeline and nearly 100 GW of bids have been called. We are on track and I am quite confident of achieving it,” Joshi said at the curtain raiser of the eighth assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).
 
India crosses 250 GW non-fossil capacity
 
India’s electricity generation capacity from non-fossil fuels surpassed 250 GW in 2025, accounting for 50 per cent of the country’s total installed capacity.
 
This includes 123.13 GW of solar, 52.68 GW of wind, 55.22 GW of hydro, 11.60 GW of bio-energy, and 8.78 GW of nuclear energy capacity, the minister said.
 
With about 125 GW of solar capacity, India is now the third-largest solar producer in the world. The International Energy Agency (IEA) ranks India as the second-largest market for renewable energy growth, Joshi added.
 
Government initiatives expanding access
 
Highlighting India’s progress on inclusive green growth, the minister said, “Government efforts such as PM Surya and PM Kusum for farmers are ensuring that green energy reaches communities that remain beyond the reach of the central grid.”
 
More than 20 lakh households have already benefited under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, he added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's outbound FDI moderates to $4.41 bn in September, shows RBI data

PM Modi inaugurates infra projects worth ₹31,850 crore in Maharashtra

Rupee settles at new closing low of 88.80 amid FPI outflows, RBI intervenes

Taking stock of US govt shutdown's impact on trade deal talks, says Goyal

PM Mitra Park targets over ₹10,000 cr in investment, 100k jobs: UP govt

Topics :solar energyenergy sectorsolar power

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story