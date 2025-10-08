India's outbound FDI moderates to $4.41 bn in September, shows RBI data

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) moderated marginally to $4.41 billion in September 2025 from $4.81 billion in the same month last year.

Sequentially, it was up substantially from $2.59 billion in August, according to the data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: Equity, loans, and guarantees.

Outbound equity FDI commitment rose about three-fold to $2.57 billion in September from $828.1 million a year ago. It was also higher than $1.0 billion in August 2025.

Debt (loans) declined at $952.3 million in September this year from $1.21 billion in the same month last year. However, it was higher than $551.2 million recorded in August.