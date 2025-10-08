PM Mitra Park targets over ₹10,000 cr in investment, 100k jobs: UP govt

The proposed PM Mitra Park, coming up in Lucknow and Hardoi districts at an estimated cost of Rs 1,680 crore, will create more than 1 lakh jobs and attract investment worth Rs 10,000 crore, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Wednesday.

The government said that the textiles park project is set to become both a boon for industries and an exemplary model of environmental conservation.

The Centre has finalised setting up of PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks at seven sites, viz. Tamil Nadu (Virudhnagar), Telangana (Warangal), Gujarat (Navasari), Karnataka (Kalaburagi), Madhya Pradesh (Dhar), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) and Maharashtra (Amravati) with an outlay of Rs 4,445 crore for a period of seven years up to 2027-28.

The PM MITRA scheme aims to attract an investment of Rs 70,000 crore and create nearly 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs. "According to the government's proposal, the total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 1,680 crore. The park will be developed over 100 acres, creating more than one lakh jobs and attracting investment worth Rs 10,000 crore," the state government said in a statement. "It will feature eco-friendly construction materials, energy-efficient designs, rainwater harvesting, solar power, and e-waste management systems. Through this initiative, Uttar Pradesh aims not only to become 'India's Growth Engine' but also to emerge as a model 'Green State'," it added.

In line with the Centre's vision of "Development with Environment," the project seeks to balance industrial progress with ecological preservation. The state government has made it clear that no industrial project will compromise on greenery or environmental integrity, according to the statement. Reflecting this commitment, the PM Mitra Park's layout has been designed to be fully eco-friendly, marking a key milestone in Uttar Pradesh's journey toward sustainable industrial growth, it stated. According to the draft layout plan, 55 per cent of the land at the PM Mitra Park will be allocated for industrial units. In addition, 3 per cent land has been earmarked for residential use, 4 per cent for institutional purposes, 2 per cent for transport hubs, and another 4 per cent for utilities and amenities, it added.