Venezuela long-standing energy partner, India open to crude sourcing: MEA

India on Thursday said Venezuela has been its long-standing energy partner, and New Delhi has purchased oil from Venezuela in 2019–20 and again in 2023–24.

What did the MEA say on India sourcing oil from Venezuela?

“Consistent with our approach to energy security, India remains open to exploring the commercial merits of any crude supply options, including from Venezuela,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing in the afternoon. His remarks came after US President Donald Trump said on Monday night that India has agreed to buy more oil from Venezuela instead of Iran.

How has Venezuela featured in India’s energy ties historically? Responding to questions, Jaiswal said Venezuela has been India’s “long-standing” partner “in the area of energy, both on the trade side and as also on the investment side”. MEA officials said Venezuela was among India’s major sources of crude oil until FY20, after which imports were discontinued following sanctions. Imports from Venezuela resumed in FY24 before being halted again due to the re-imposition of sanctions. What partnerships do Indian PSUs have in Venezuela? “Consistent with India’s approach to energy security, India remains open to exploring the commercial merits of any new crude supply options, including from Venezuela,” Jaiswal said. He added that Indian public sector undertakings have established partnerships with Venezuela’s national oil company, PDVSA, and have maintained a presence in the country since 2008.

What was India’s response to claims on Russian oil purchases? Asked about Washington’s claim that India has agreed to stop buying Russian oil, Jaiswal said, “In so far as India’s energy sourcing is concerned, the government has stated publicly on several occasions that ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion Indians is the supreme priority of the government.” “Diversifying our energy sourcing in keeping with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics is at the core of our strategy to ensure this,” he said, adding, “All of India’s actions are taken and will be taken with this in mind.”

Did the MEA address reports of a secret India-US meeting? The MEA spokesperson rejected reports claiming that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a secret meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio late last year in connection with the India-US trade deal. “I would like to say that there is absolutely no basis for that report. No such meeting or no such visit has taken place,” Jaiswal said. What discussions took place at the US-India energy roundtable in Houston? In Houston, the Consulate General of India convened a high-level US-India Energy Roundtable on the Global Energy Outlook 2026 at its office on February 4, in partnership with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

The closed-door meeting brought together over 30 senior executives from global energy, engineering and technology firms, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, Honeywell, GAIL, Larsen & Toubro, Weatherford, LanzaTech, S&P Global, McKinsey and the Society of Petroleum Engineers. What were India’s priorities highlighted at the meeting? India’s Consul General D C Manjunath said India’s ambition to maintain high economic growth is closely linked to long-term energy security. He underlined the importance of dialogue and cooperation with US industry to ensure reliable and affordable energy supplies while advancing cleaner technologies and innovation. According to the USISPF, discussions focused on global supply-demand trends, infrastructure investment and policy frameworks that could enable deeper commercial engagement between US energy companies and Indian public and private sector players. A presentation on the Global Energy Outlook by Prasanna V Joshi, corporate director for economics and energy at ExxonMobil, outlined projections showing sustained growth in India’s energy demand over the coming decades, driven by industrial expansion, urbanisation and rising electricity consumption.