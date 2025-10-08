India now 3rd largest solar energy producer in world, says Pralhad Joshi

Union Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said India's solar power generation capacity has touched the 125 GW mark, making the nation the third-largest solar energy producer.
Addressing at the curtain raiser of 8th session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly, the minister said, "As per CoP28 outcome, we must triple the world's renewable energy to 11,000 GW by 2030. And solar power is the single greatest key to achieving both of these ambitions.
The Eighth Assembly of the International Solar Alliance is scheduled from October 27 to 30 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
"Today, with approx 125 GW of solar capacity, India is the world's third-largest solar producer," the minister said.
This progress shows how national ambition can translate into meaningful change at the local level, he opined. Born from a vision shared by India and France, the ISA has become a powerful global platform for change, he stated, adding that its membership has increased to 124 countries today.
"As our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, envisioned, it has grown into a giant tree from a sapling, offering shelter and hope to all under one sun," the minister said.
With PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, more than 20 lakh households are already benefiting from solar power on their rooftops, he noted.
The ISA is a collaborative initiative between India and France aimed at uniting efforts to combat climate change by implementing solar energy solutions. Its mission is to unlock USD one trillion in solar investments by 2030 while reducing technology and financing costs.
