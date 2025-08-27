Home / Economy / News / Russia-led EAEU team to visit India to speed up free trade agreement

Russia-led EAEU team to visit India to speed up free trade agreement

A high-level EAEU delegation will visit New Delhi next month to begin negotiations on a proposed trade pact, expected to expand India's export markets

trade
premium
The rush behind the tight timeline for signing the FTA is seen as a move to diversify and access other key export markets. | File Image
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 9:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A high-level delegation from the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will visit New Delhi next month for discussions on the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) just weeks after the final framework for launch of negotiations was announced.
 
Both sides aim to conclude the FTA talks in the next 18 months, with the possibility of an earlier conclusion but that depends on the pace of negotiations, a person aware of the matter told Business Standard.
 
EAEU, comprises Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan.
 
Russia is the largest country and the largest trade partner in the bloc – accounting for over 92 per cent of the bloc’s total trade with India.
 
The proposed trade deal with the Russia-led bloc has significant economic and strategic significance. This comes at a time when Indian exports are facing a steep 50 per cent tariff in the United States (US).
 
The rush behind the tight timeline for signing the FTA is seen as a move to diversify and access other key export markets.
 
This is especially at a time when India has not been able to seal an interim trade deal with the US — its largest trade partner and export destination.
 
Adding to this is the ongoing geopolitical tensions. Washington believes that India's continued purchase of Russian oil is in a way helping fund the Ukraine conflict.
 
It has been exerting pressure on New Delhi by imposing additional tariffs on steel, aimed at curbing India’s trade — particularly oil imports — with Russia.
 
FTA gains
 
A trade deal with the EAEU has been in discussion for over two years but it was only last week that India and the EAEU signed the terms of reference (ToR) to launch negotiations. This was during the visit of a high-level Indian delegation to Russia.
 
Government officials said that the trade deal will help address India’s high trade deficit with Russia. India is looking to fix the non-tariff barriers that Indian exporters face in the Russian market in sectors such as agriculture and marine products.
 
“The FTA will address the trade deficit with Russia, in terms of getting greater market access. A lot of these commodities are not being exported to Russia because of market access issues. So, the FTA will address these issues,” two government officials said.
 
“We are also looking forward to tariff concessions on traditional sectors of export such as footwear, leather, textiles and engineering goods,” one of the government officials said.
 
Both sides will also sort payment-related challenges with respect to the vostro-account mechanism — to facilitate trade in rupees with sanctions-hit Russia.
 
“With a combined GDP of $6.5 trillion, the proposed FTA is expected to expand market access for Indian exporters, support diversification into new sectors and geographies and enhance competitiveness against non-market economies. It would deliver significant benefits to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs),” the commerce department had said last week in a statement.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India may emerge as second-largest economy by 2038, says EY Report

Employment in manufacturing industry up 5.92% at 18.4 mn in FY24: Govt

EAC-PM chief warns US tariffs may weigh on jobs more than GDP growth

Cabinet extends PM SVANidhi scheme till 2030 with ₹7,332 crore outlay

US tariffs: Govt to launch outreach in 40 nations to push textile exports

Topics :India RussiaTrade talksIndian Economy

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story