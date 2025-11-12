Home / Economy / News / India's 2025-26 sugar production expected to rise 18.6%, says Isma

India's 2025-26 sugar production expected to rise 18.6%, says Isma

Isma said opening stocks stood at 5 mt, while ethanol diversion is estimated at around 3.4 million tonnes for the current year

Sugar sector, Agriculture, Sanjeev Chopra, Union Food Secretary, ethanol
premium
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 12:03 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s sugar production is expected to rise 18.58 per cent to 30.95 million tonnes (mt) in the 2025-26 marketing year that began in October, up from 26.1 mt in the previous year, the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (Isma) said on Tuesday.
 
Isma said opening stocks stood at 5 mt, while ethanol diversion is estimated at around 3.4 million tonnes for the current year.
 
Total sugar availability, including opening stocks and higher production, would reach 35.95 million tonnes in 2025-26, exceeding the domestic requirement of 28.5 mt, Isma said in its first advance estimate for the new marketing year.
 
Higher output is expected from increased production in the top three sugar-producing states – Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.
 
Maharashtra's production is pegged at 13 mt, Uttar Pradesh at 10.32 mt, and Karnataka at 6.35 mt for 2025-26.
 
"With a comfortable sugar balance, India is well-positioned to export nearly 2 mt this season. We have strongly urged the government to announce the export policy at the earliest," Isma said.
 
Total sugarcane acreage is estimated marginally higher at 5.735 million hectares in the 2024-25 crop year (July-June).
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Mospi releases discussion paper on compilation of new IIP series

Premium

GST reforms to propel India's FY26 GDP growth to 7.4%, says NIPFP

India's net direct tax collection up 7% so far in FY26: CBDT data

Premium

EOUs need not debit anti-dumping duty to the B-17 bond at import stage

India may miss 5 MMT green hydrogen output for 2030 target: MNRE Secy

Topics :ISMASugar exportssugar production

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story