Home / Economy / News / India may miss 5 MMT green hydrogen output for 2030 target: MNRE Secy

India may miss 5 MMT green hydrogen output for 2030 target: MNRE Secy

Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched in 2023, the government has set a target of 5 MMT of annual production capacity of green hydrogen by 2030

green hydrogen
Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India is likely to miss the target of achieving 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030 due to global uncertainties, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched in 2023, the government has set a target of 5 MMT of annual production capacity of green hydrogen by 2030.

"We may slip on the target (of annual production capacity of green hydrogen of 5 MMT by 2030)," Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, said at the 3rd International Green Hydrogen Conference here.

The country is expected to achieve 5 MMT annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2032, he said, flagging global uncertainties.

He further said that India may achieve 3 MMT of annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

About the yearly requirement of adding 50 GW of renewable energy capacity to achieve the 500 GW target by 2030, Sarangi said India will focus on the 40 GW of capacity already pending for signing power purchase or sale agreements.

He also said there is a pipeline of 160 GW of renewable energy projects at different stages of implementation.

According to estimates, the country needs to add at least 50 GW of renewable energy capacity every year to achieve the target of having 500 GW of green energy capacity in the next five years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Moving India: Delhi caught between lifeline and last-mile of urban mobility

Net direct tax collections rise 7% till November 10, refunds fall 18%

Piyush Goyal defends QCOs amid calls to suspend 200 product orders

Labour ministry launches Digital Labour Chowk, links it with VBRY

Premium

Centre may frame five-year integrated transport plans under new body

Topics :hydrogen fuelGreen energyRenewable energy policy

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story