India may miss 5 MMT green hydrogen output for 2030 target: MNRE Secy

India is likely to miss the target of achieving 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030 due to global uncertainties, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched in 2023, the government has set a target of 5 MMT of annual production capacity of green hydrogen by 2030.

"We may slip on the target (of annual production capacity of green hydrogen of 5 MMT by 2030)," Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, said at the 3rd International Green Hydrogen Conference here.

The country is expected to achieve 5 MMT annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2032, he said, flagging global uncertainties.