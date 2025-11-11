GST rate cuts to propel Indian economy to 7.4% growth in FY26: NIPFP

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:52 PM IST
The Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.4 per cent in the current financial year, as the effect of goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation kicks in and the US economy performs to its potential, said the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) in its latest mid-year economic review on Tuesday.
In its April review earlier this year, it had estimated the economy to grow by 6.6 per cent in FY26. In contrast, the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) estimate projects the economy to grow at 6.8 per cent.
“Largely on the back of robust public sector investment, revival in domestic consumption demand in both rural and urban areas, GST rate rationalisation, and the external sector — especially the US performing to its potential — the economy is expected to clock this robust growth,” the economic review said.
However, the mid-year economic review by the autonomous research institution under the finance ministry also presented two alternate scenarios — one where the output in the US economy remains above potential (optimistic view) and another where it remains below potential (pessimistic view).
If US output remains one per cent above potential, the Indian economy is expected to grow by 8.8 per cent, while if US output remains one per cent below potential, growth is projected at 6 per cent in FY26.
Besides, the NIPFP also projected retail inflation to stand at 1.6 per cent in the current financial year, on account of moderating food inflation. It, however, noted that edible oil inflation remains high and core inflation is on the rise due to the sharp price increase seen in gold and silver.
“Our inflation projection is quite lower than the 2.6 per cent estimated by the RBI. Inflation is expected to remain at 1.1 per cent in Q3 and 0.8 per cent in Q4. [However], buoyant domestic demand propelled by GST rate restructuring presents an upside risk, while moderating energy inflation and Trump tariff-induced demand moderation present a downside risk,” the review said.
On the trade front, the review noted that most bilateral trade deals primarily benefit the US and called for diversification in services exports, as the sector has high exposure and faces a real risk if the net of Trump tariffs widens.
“Unlike some countries, India holds very little leverage in merchandise exports, which are concentrated in a few sectors only. In the case of services, more than half of India’s services exports are to the US, and they face risk. Hence, diversification is the key,” the review said.