Home / Economy / News / GST rate cuts to propel Indian economy to 7.4% growth in FY26: NIPFP

GST rate cuts to propel Indian economy to 7.4% growth in FY26: NIPFP

NIPFP pegs India's FY26 GDP growth at 7.4% - higher than RBI's 6.8% forecast - citing GST reforms, robust investment, and strong US economic performance

The first Budget of the third Narendra Modi government is expected to present the medium-term roadmap for the Indian economy. While the message from the top is that of continuity, structural shifts will be required in some areas. One such key area is
premium
If US output remains one per cent above potential, the Indian economy is expected to grow by 8.8 per cent. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.4 per cent in the current financial year, as the effect of goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation kicks in and the US economy performs to its potential, said the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) in its latest mid-year economic review on Tuesday.
 
In its April review earlier this year, it had estimated the economy to grow by 6.6 per cent in FY26. In contrast, the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) estimate projects the economy to grow at 6.8 per cent.
 
“Largely on the back of robust public sector investment, revival in domestic consumption demand in both rural and urban areas, GST rate rationalisation, and the external sector — especially the US performing to its potential — the economy is expected to clock this robust growth,” the economic review said.
 
However, the mid-year economic review by the autonomous research institution under the finance ministry also presented two alternate scenarios — one where the output in the US economy remains above potential (optimistic view) and another where it remains below potential (pessimistic view).
 
If US output remains one per cent above potential, the Indian economy is expected to grow by 8.8 per cent, while if US output remains one per cent below potential, growth is projected at 6 per cent in FY26.
 
Besides, the NIPFP also projected retail inflation to stand at 1.6 per cent in the current financial year, on account of moderating food inflation. It, however, noted that edible oil inflation remains high and core inflation is on the rise due to the sharp price increase seen in gold and silver.
 
“Our inflation projection is quite lower than the 2.6 per cent estimated by the RBI. Inflation is expected to remain at 1.1 per cent in Q3 and 0.8 per cent in Q4. [However], buoyant domestic demand propelled by GST rate restructuring presents an upside risk, while moderating energy inflation and Trump tariff-induced demand moderation present a downside risk,” the review said.
 
On the trade front, the review noted that most bilateral trade deals primarily benefit the US and called for diversification in services exports, as the sector has high exposure and faces a real risk if the net of Trump tariffs widens.
 
“Unlike some countries, India holds very little leverage in merchandise exports, which are concentrated in a few sectors only. In the case of services, more than half of India’s services exports are to the US, and they face risk. Hence, diversification is the key,” the review said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Net direct tax collections rise 7% till November 10, refunds fall 18%

Three years on, India-Australia trade deal sees high use, but modest gains

Restore APM allocation for CNG sector, include gas under GST regime: Panel

Net direct tax collection rises 7% to ₹12.92 trillion between April-Nov

No trade deal at cost of farmers, workers' welfare, says Piyush Goyal

Topics :Goods and Services TaxReserve Bank of IndiaIndian EconomyGST rate cutsIndia GDP growthretail inflation

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story