GST rate cuts to propel Indian economy to 7.4% growth in FY26: NIPFP

“Largely on the back of robust public sector investment, revival in domestic consumption demand in both rural and urban areas, GST rate rationalisation, and the external sector — especially the US performing to its potential — the economy is expected to clock this robust growth,” the economic review said.

However, the mid-year economic review by the autonomous research institution under the finance ministry also presented two alternate scenarios — one where the output in the US economy remains above potential (optimistic view) and another where it remains below potential (pessimistic view).

If US output remains one per cent above potential, the Indian economy is expected to grow by 8.8 per cent, while if US output remains one per cent below potential, growth is projected at 6 per cent in FY26.

Besides, the NIPFP also projected retail inflation to stand at 1.6 per cent in the current financial year, on account of moderating food inflation. It, however, noted that edible oil inflation remains high and core inflation is on the rise due to the sharp price increase seen in gold and silver.