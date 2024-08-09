India's bets in Bangladesh surged before crisis in neighbouring country

India has over the years stepped up its economic bets in Bangladesh, where an interim government is being formed after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled amid a mass uprising that left hundreds of people dead.

India has the second highest proposed investments in foreign and joint venture projects in the neighbouring country in the latest available 2022-23 data from the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority. China has the largest investments. India has 1.9 billion Bangladeshi Taka ($185 million) of proposed projects compared to China's 4.4 billion Bangladeshi Taka ($425 million). This marks a break from the past when India had lower investments than peers. India with $689 million was ranked ninth in terms of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh in 2000-2023, behind China ($1.3 billion), the United States ($3.9 billion), the United Kingdom ($2.8 billion) and five others including Malaysia ($851 million).

