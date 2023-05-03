Home / Economy / News / India's coal production rises 22.6% in 5 years to 893.08 mn tonnes in FY23

India's coal production rises 22.6% in 5 years to 893.08 mn tonnes in FY23

India's coal production has registered a growth of about 23 per cent in last five years to 893.08 million tonnes (MT) in FY23, an official statement said on Wednesday

New Delhi


1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
India's coal production has registered a growth of about 23 per cent in last five years to 893.08 million tonnes (MT) in FY23, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"India's overall coal production has seen a quantum jump to 893.08 MT in FY 2022-23 as compared to 728.72 MT in FY 2018-2019 with a growth of about 22.6 per cent," the coal ministry said.

In the last five years, the production of Coal India Limited (CIL) has increased to 703.21 MT from 606.89 MT in FY19, registering a growth of 15.9 per cent.

While Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has registered a growth of 4.3 per cent at 67.14 MT in FY23 compared to 64.40 MT in FY19.

Contribution from captive and other mines to the total coal output also increased to 122.72 MT in FY23, up 113.7 per cent from 57.43 MT in FY19.

Topics :Coal Coal production

First Published: May 03 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

